Camidoh makes ‘Available’ another visual At Czar Sneakers In Accra

Camidoh, Ghana’s rising act who serves music mostly under the genre of Afrobeats, has released another visual of his song, Available, which features Eugy.

In Camidoh’s quest to push his hot single with Eugy, he performs in the context of shopping at Czar Sneakers. In the video, Camidoh is seen shopping for clothing apparels and jewelry from the shop whilst performing ‘Available’.

When it comes to Camidoh’s fashion sense, Czar Sneakers takes care of his looks from top to bottom, and their finishing touch is classic.

The song which is powered by Moves Recordings and Crux Global and released via GB Recz/ Grind Don’t Stop, was produced by LayKayBeatz and it’s available on all streaming platforms via lnk.to/CamidohEugyAvailable.

Available, the transformed version of ‘TikTok’ from his Contingency Plan’ EP has amassed a lot of views from the public and has gotten fans jumping on the ‘Available Challenge’.

With Camidoh giving us a taste of what is yet to come, fans can’t wait to fully digest the elements of his forthcoming album titled LITA of which this single released on 9th April is a part of.

The video was directed by Mike Paul and is available for viewing on YouTube now.

