Odehyie Selly sings about the unmatched love of women

Odehyie Selly sings about the unmatched love of women
Photo Credit: Odehyie Selly

Odehyie Selly celebrated the unmatched love of women, especially mothers, which goes all out by sacrificing their futures for that of their children.

Mama tells the tale of the hunger, disgrace, pain, and endurance that comes with motherhood are not explainable by mere words.

The Style Biaa Bi artist, expressed appreciation and commended all mothers for their efforts in the serenity of her voice on her new song.

Celebrate your mom in grand-style by feeding her with lyrics of this classic piece and watch your bond grow even more tighter.

