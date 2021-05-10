Diana Hamilton deepens anticipation of her next release featuring Kofi Kinaata!

When we thought it couldn’t get any more exciting, Reigning Queen of the Ghanaian Gospel, Diana Hamilton is set to dish out her next release with Kofi Kinaata!

What we have confirmed so far is the authenticity of a green themed artwork of their incoming single release dubbed, We’ve Got life.

Taking to her socials to break the news, Diana Hamilton expressed, “Ookaaay! We’ve got life!! Watch this space and let’s go!!!#WeveGotLife #KofiKinaata“.

This collaboration is a perfect example of challenging the status quo and blurring the long standing indelible lines between Gospel and secular artistes and it couldn’t have been carried out better than the 2020 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year and the hitmaking 2020 VGMA Songwriter of the Year.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and watch this space to be the first to hear this masterpiece when it drops!

