Top Stories

Diana Hamilton deepens anticipation of her next release featuring Kofi Kinaata!

Watch this space to be the first to listen to 'We've Got life' when it drops!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Diana Hamilton deepens anticipation of her next release featuring Kofi Kinaata!
Diana Hamilton deepens anticipation of her next release featuring Kofi Kinaata!

When we thought it couldn’t get any more exciting, Reigning Queen of the Ghanaian Gospel, Diana Hamilton is set to dish out her next release with Kofi Kinaata!

What we have confirmed so far is the authenticity of a green themed artwork of their incoming single release dubbed, We’ve Got life.

Taking to her socials to break the news, Diana Hamilton expressed, “Ookaaay! We’ve got life!! Watch this space and let’s go!!!#WeveGotLife #KofiKinaata“.

This collaboration is a perfect example of challenging the status quo and blurring the long standing indelible lines between Gospel and secular artistes and it couldn’t have been carried out better than the 2020 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year and the hitmaking 2020 VGMA Songwriter of the Year.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and watch this space to be the first to hear this masterpiece when it drops!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy indeed! Sarkodie tours 3rd mansion he's purchased this year?

No Fugazy indeed! Sarkodie tours 3rd mansion he’s purchased this year?

4 days ago
#TBT: What happened at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards

#TBT: What happened at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards

4 days ago
Fix what? Specify! - Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

Fix what? Specify! – Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

4 days ago
Youngtrepreneurs to hold music production workshop in July

Youngtrepreneurs to hold music production workshop in July

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker