Why KobbyRockz uses pegs as earrings

When it comes to the entertaining world brand image is one of the important things to think about when looking for an identity mark for an artist.

Most artists are talented but because they lack a good brand appeal, they vanish from the system, which is the exact opposite of others who aren’t much talented but people love them because of their brand image.

An emerging HipHop / HipLife artiste KobbyRockz, has come out with his own brand image which can best be described as the “Pegs Earrings”, which has got people talking about him

It’s shocking to see someone with pegs as earrings because we all know pegs to be something used on the drying line to hang washed clothes.

In a video sighted on his IG page KobbyRockz made it known to people that he could afford any earring but he had realized that everyone wears a earring, which is normal, but to get peoples attention he chose the pegs.

