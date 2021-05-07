Nyamezela: Zahara shares her message of hope

Multiple SAMA award-winning singer/songwriter Zahara releases her long-awaited single ‘Nyamezela‘. The single is a precursor to her forthcoming 5th album entitled ‘Nqaba Yam’.

“Nyamezela”, directly translated means to endure, is the star’s non-traditional take on worship music. ‘Nyamezela’ follows the overall theme of the album it heralds, ‘Nqaba Yam’, which is a sonic peak into the star’s journal – presented here through her very own country-styled music.

The track was recorded with long-time producer Mojalefa ‘Mjakes’ Thebe in Johannesburg. Mjakes has been instrumental in Zahara’s career and has worked with the songstress since her debut album, proving that they have a winning formula.

‘Nyamezela’ is available on all digital streaming platforms: https://WarnerMusicSA.lnk.to/Nyamezela

Comments Zahara: “the song explains how I feel, it is my heartfelt declaration that I’m going to endure until I see a new world – one where people are filled with love, and hopefully brings me back to the path of my destiny. I hope it does the same to everybody listening”

About Zahara

Multi-platinum, 17 x SAMA Award winning Zahara today releases ‘Nyamezela’, the single, a precursor to her 5th upcoming album ‘Nqaba Yam’. The album is a succession to her previously released album ‘Mgodi’ that went gold within a day of it launching.

Cover art for Nyamezela

Zahara is one of the most exciting artists to come out of South Africa ever and now in the next chapter in her incredible career, the excitement has not waned, and the story continues to garner media interest from all quarters.

Zahara’s debut album, ‘Loliwe‘ released in 2011 was certified double platinum only 17 days after release, and went on to sell in excess of 100 000 copies, garnering 8 South African Music Awards (SAMA’s) on the way.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!