The 'Activate' producer introduces promising rappers in his newest Cypher.

Mix Master Garzy assembles 6 new rap gods for 'The Big Bars' Cypher Photo Credit: Demigod Photography

Cyphers have long been a part of the legacy of hip-hop since its inception. Continuing that legacy in Ghana and beyond, is the world’s Most Wanted record producer, songwriter and sound engineer, Benjamin Garzy Mensah, professionally known as Mix Master Garzy.

Uniquely working with some of the world’s leading musicians including Stonebwoy, Patoranking, Samini, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Ice Prince, among others, Mix Master has launched a new musical Cypher dubbed ‘The Big Bars’.

It seeks to empower, expand, open opportunities and elevate the image of young rappers in Ghana and beyond.

Taking to social media to announce the Cypher months ago, six talented rap artists have been selected for the maiden edition.

The ‘Activate’ producer introduces some of Ghana’s most promising rappers in his newest Cypher, ‘The Big Bars’.

The one-beat track produced by Master Garzy features Keeny Ice, OB-foreigner, D_ennay, King Milly, Omar Burner and Yung Sabo. The official video of the Cypher is presently out on YouTube.

Some of the major productions by Mix Master Garzy include ‘Pull Up’ by Stonebwoy, ‘My Baby’ by Stay Jay ft. R2Bees, ‘Enemies’ by Jupitar featuring Sarkodie, ‘Iskoki’ by Samini, ‘KoKo Sakora’ by Dr Cryme featuring Sarkodie, ‘Alhaji’ by VVIP featuring Patoranking, ‘Hookah’ by Danagog featuring Davido, ‘Love You Die’ by Patoranking featuring Diamond Platnumz, ‘Na Wash’ by Becca and more.

