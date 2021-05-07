Top Stories

Celestine Donkor rallies her daughters, De McDonkors to ‘Celebrate Mama’

Visuals premiere live on her YouTube Channel, Celestial TV, by 6pm

Photo Credit: Celestine Donkor /facebook

Hitmaking Gospel songstress, Celestine Donkor and her daughters, De McDonkors, have capitalized on the incoming Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday 9th May to outdoor a latest audiovisual; Celebrate Mama.

It’s the first time the VGMA multiple award-winning act has collaborated on a song with her own daughters. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree indeed!

The visuals for the song will be premiered on her YouTube channel by 6pm although she has already shared a snippet of the song across her socials.

The snippet gives a hint of a sudden turn in events as the daughters are rather seen dishing out some rap lines to commend and eulogize their mum.

This is already a certified hit single by all standards as it compliments this season of celebrating all mothers globally! Stay tuned and watch it here first!

