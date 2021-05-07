Atramore delves into faithfulness on Mene Woa

He goes by the moniker Atramore, a young yet talented musician ready to put Ghanaian music on the map with his music he terms as Afro fusion.

Born Stephen Atra Mensah, Atramore might be very young in age but same can’t be said of his talent as his roots in music are very deep, making him one of the best upcoming acts.

Of course, his voice and delivery on his latest single, Mene Woa further places him as one of the new lords on the Ghanaian music scene.

Mene Woa, his second single, talks about the inseparable bound that exists between two lovers, clinging to each other and refusing to let go no matter their circumstance.

The song which is currently available on all music portals comes with a well shot and directed music video.

