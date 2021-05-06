No Fugazy indeed! Sarkodie tours 3rd mansion he’s purchased this year?

In a recent video, Sarkodie was seen inspecting what is believed to be his new expensive mansion at one of the elite locations in Accra.

Talking about the top 3 richest rappers in Africa, Sarkodie will definitely make the list. Despite being considered one of the stingiest celebrities in Ghana, there has been a couple of viral videos which has him flaunting his assets although this is not done often.

This is reportedly Sarkodie’s third home purchase this year, as Criss Waddle revealed over the weekend that the rapper had already purchased two homes from him.

He personally shared the video on his social media page and captioned it; “Trust The Process”.

Not too long ago, Sarkodie was also spotted in a recent interview spraying money on a group of dancers at an event.

Well, this was after the rapper graced the launch of Puff Puff Bofrot along with some other celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Dr. Sledge Duodu, and others.

Sarkodie has been described as the stingiest celebrity in Ghana but for the first time, the rapper amended his ways and changed the perceptions of Ghanaians after he was seen spraying money on a group of dancers at the event.

