Fix what? Specify! – Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

Photo Credit: Medikal /facebook

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, well known as AMG Medikal has also waded into the ongoing #FixTheCountry crusade, constructively criticizing the protestors.

According to Medikal, Ghanaians need to be specific on what needs to be fixed in the country because better governance is a step in the right direction.

He said that the call for the country to be fixed has no specifics attached to it and more strategic, thus, it is important that Ghanaians analyze and be more certain about what they need to be fixed in the country one after the other.

Medikal also asserted that the country is currently facing a lot of problems in all sectors so, therefore, the protestors need to be specific in their submissions.

He wrote; We all want the country fixed, but what and what exactly ? We need to be specific.We can strategically hit hard on each and every issue one after the other in order to see change drastically sake of the problems plenty rough !

Meanwhile, some celebrities in Ghana have also added their voice to the online crusade with each and everyone expressing their different opinions on the governance in the country.

Die-hard members of the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC have opposed each other’s opinions over the online protest.

However, what seemed to be just an online protest is about to materialize as the campaigners hint at staging a demonstration on May 9.

