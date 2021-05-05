Ace vocalist Ateaa Tina out with an Okyeame Kwame assisted jam; By Force

After 18 years of being a backing vocalist for Daddy Lumba, Ateaa Tina is finally out with her debut single, By Force, featuring versatile rapper, Okyeame Okyeame.

It was produced by the Highly Spiritual Music’s Kaywa. and visuals for the said song was directed by Rex.



By Force is the first official single from her camp, and was released on all streaming platforms on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



‘By Force’ song is a great piece with a wonderful singing verses by Ateaa Tina, with Okyeame Kwame adding up his rap prowess to the song.

The song is a highlife afro-pop jam, and it has started receiving massive airplay across the country.



Ateaa Tina has been in the Ghanaian music industry since 2003, in which she collaborated with Daddy Lumba to release his album like “Bubra”, which contained hits such as “Pony”, “Adaka Tea” and “Dada Kae”.



In all, she has worked with Lumba on five albums: “Mema Afa Wotrim Ne”, “Bubra”, “Odo Bewu Dee”, “Ahenfo Kyiniye”, and “Give Peace a Chance”. This dope song is said to be her first massive song from her upcoming album.

