The wait is over! The ‘Lion’ Akesse Brempong to roar with MOGmusic on; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

The ‘Lion’ Akesse Brempong is about to roar on the 14th of May with yet another uplifting insertion that features VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGMusic dubbed; Yahweh (Song of Moses)

You know what to expect already when its an Akesse Brempong lyrical composition and to add up the artistic dexterity of MOGmusic -the hitmaking Gospel icon currently in the spotlight, then expect to whisked away to the third heavens.

It’s what both Gospel and secular music enthusiasts have been waiting upon as the next big wave to refresh and revive their souls as we approach mid year.

The contemporary tune is one that is poised to crossover the boundaries of Ghana to the ends of the world.

Recorded live during the 2020 virtual Rooftop edition of his annual flagship Agape Carnival with his Tribe of Judah band, the song expounds on the biblical experiences of Israelites during their 400-yr journey through the dessert.

Yahweh (Song of Moses) reveals how God was as a fire by night and cloud by day for the Israelites when Moses led them on the journey and how this same God is willing to be more than these to anyone who will call out to Him.

God never promised us that we wouldn’t go through the dry, thirsty and uncomfortable desserts of life, but what He did promise us was that He would be there to encourage, protect and provide for us every step of the way.

Anticipate as this potential hitmaker drops in less than 2 weeks!

