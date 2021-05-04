Top Stories

Kweku Greene continues latest strides with ‘Heaven’

Kweku Greene to be put on Rotimi's Tunes
Photo Credit: @kwekugreen/Instagram

The joy, fulfillment, and excitement that comes along with music can only manifest when you’ve got gifted and talented acts like Kweku Greene who is making his own rules as a young afro-fusion artiste.

The Horizon Records GH recording artiste, who already has impressive singles such as “Famous, Juju, Dombolo, plenty money amongst others, comes again with another groundbreaking single, “HEAVEN”.

Get it on all the storeshttps://mipromo.ffm.to/kwekugreene-heaven

Music serves its purpose when it is packaged with a great voice behind it.

The song, heaven, is a motivational piece where the artist narrates his daily difficulties and struggles and prays for hay days. It seeks to chime the “don’t give up” message to his fans and followers

Heaven, according to the budding artiste will motivate and make God the point of call in times of need. He remains confident of making a breakthrough in a very competitive industry.

The Two Bars produced song was released under Horizon Records GH and available on all music streaming platforms.

