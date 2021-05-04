Top Stories

Eddie Tales drops fresh visuals for refix of Shatta Wale's '1 Don'

Eddie Tales drops fresh visuals for refix of Shatta Wale's '1 Don'
Branded ‘The Don’ (1 Don refix), Eddie Tales’ refix of Shatta Wale’s hit record gets its own video, showcasing the artist’s finesse as he expands his horizons.

The young budding star, under BoomStar Entertainment collaborates with director, Yaw Nyansa to serve fans a sunny seaside experience that boasts of shots rich in color and the right amount of saturation to bring it windy scenes to life.

Fans get to see a blonde-haired Eddie Tales gesture in front of a cabana, flanked by two hotties amid shots of the breathtaking coast. Stream/listen here.

‘The Don’ (1 Don refix) has Eddie bring war to his haters; killing them like a don – success being his weapon of choice.

He delivers effortlessly, flexing nifty and rugged lyrics while maintaining perfect composure on the 2-minute-long dancehall tune, just as a don would.

Eddie Tales’ ‘The Don’ (1 Don refix) is out now with the ultimate visual experience, don’t miss it.

Instagram: eddie_tales Twitter: @TalesEddie Facebook: Eddie Tales

