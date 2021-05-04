Chocoboy’s anticipated ‘’Welcome to Tweneboa’’ EP is finally here!

Chocoboy, The ‘Bright Future’ star’s new entry, Welcome to Tweneboa, is a fitting tribute to the streets that raised him – Tweneboa and his gift to its many young kings.

The five track EP, ‘’Welcome to Tweneboa’’ is a chic effort from Ghanaian rapper, Chocoboy graced with booming instrumentals and piercing hooks bound to get ear drums psyched.

Chocoboy links producer, Dej Obey and a trio of artists: Joekay, DarRich and Ipeaz, to deliver a fiery narrative that spans his domain. ‘’Welcome to Tweneboa’’ EP is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

It’s a loud welcome from the get go with ‘3b3 Fa’ leading the EP’s charge. Chocoboy and Joekay put on display an aggression and rage hardcore Hip-Hop heads will definitely appreciate, upping the stakes for the trap-inspired track to follow ‘We Move’.

On the latter, Chocoboy is all about the bag and slowing down is not an option – ‘’Then we move, y3 gye sika then we move’’ is his mantra.





Then there’s ‘Bendova’ which stands in as the only dancehall track of the five. It has Chocoboy croon for the gyal dem in his husky tone, right before to the very familiar ‘Y33ba’ – released alongside DarRich earlier this year and ‘Y3blow’ featuring Ipeaz round off his EP.

‘’Welcome to Tweneboa is about my life’s journey’’, Chocoboy explains. ‘’Tweneboa is the hood where I grew up and this EP lends a voice for the world to get a taste of my sound(s) and what Dansoman (Tweneboa) is made of’’.





Chocoboy puts Dansoman forth on his new effort, flanked by resonant productions, a hustle-fueled narrative and lyrics that do well to bridge the two.

His aggression and strong tone are definitive, with the multi-talent flexing his wits amid equally stellar features.





Instagram: chocoboymusic Twitter: @chocoboymusic Facebook: Choco Boy

