Top Stories

Boys abrɛ! Kwame Yogot details 11-yr journey to stardom

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Boys abrɛ! Kwame Yogot details 11-yr journey to stardom
Boys abrɛ! Kwame Yogot details 11-yr journey to stardom Photo Credit: Kwame Yogot

Kenneth Kyeremateng stage named Kwame Yogot has proudly accepted the accolade as the artiste to have been kept underground for the longest time in the history of Ghanaian music.

Kwame Yogot who hails from Assin Bereku in the Central Region of Ghana and signed onto Sky Entertainment record label told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that he’s been an underground artiste for the past 11 years.

“It’s true if someone says Kwame Yogot is the longest-serving underground artiste in Ghana I think I will agree with that person,” he claimed.

He added “Yeah I have been doing music and have been underground for more than 11 years. There is no big artiste in Ghana that I have not featured on my song as an underground artiste.”

“I have featured a lot of big artistes like Castro in 2010 and so I have been underground for a long time I’m not today’s Kwame Yogot,” he bragged.

Kwame Yogot finally got his breakthrough into mainstream after he released his monstrous banger titled ‘Biibi Besi’ which featured Kuami Eugene and had nominations at the 3Music Awards and VGMA22.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

MUSIGA & Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to host musical concert in honor of J.J Rawlings this Friday!

MUSIGA & Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to host musical concert in honor of J.J Rawlings this Friday!

4 days ago
Ebo Taylor Unmasked! The Ghanaian Highlife legend that inspired Afrobeats

Ebo Taylor Unmasked! The Ghanaian Highlife legend that inspired Afrobeats

4 days ago
Kweku Smoke: the resilient rapper crossing borders with the Ghanaian sound

Kweku Smoke: the resilient rapper crossing borders with the Ghanaian sound

5 days ago
Rex Omar claps back at critics; outlines how to legally sample or cover songs

Rex Omar claps back at critics; outlines how to legally sample or cover songs

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker