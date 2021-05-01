Top Stories

Trevi Mula explores the joys of friendship with Cyril on new single ‘On My Mind’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago

A contemporary Afrobeat song ‘On My Mind’ comes forth as Trevi Mula’s latest entry and a fine one to be precise.

The Ghanaian artist features Cyril, as both acts cruise on an instrumental that journeys right into your soul. Listen/stream here

The song‘s beat carries a soothing pad and a blend of modern vocal chops which compliments the rich African drums and relenting percussions aboard the thrill.

There’s also a Saxophone melody that’s unforgettable and sure to get your spirits up if dancing isn’t your thing.

‘On My Mind’ speaks on the excitement, fun and happy moments Trevi Mula experiences whenever he’s around friends.


IMG_332.jpeg

He also sheds light on how a ‘lover’ constantly flashes his mind.


IMG_336.jpeg

‘On My Mind’ is poised to break boundaries around the globe!

Instagram: trevi_mula Twitter: @trevi_mula Facebook: Trevi Mula


IMG_330.jpg

