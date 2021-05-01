Dedebah shares 7-Track Audio Compilation of; Krazy Vibe Video Freestyle Series

Top Stories

She's one of Ghana's burgeoning Female rap emcees. Check her out here!

Photo Credit: Dedebah

Prolific Ghanaian female emcee, Dedebah is out with the MP3 versions (Audio Compilation) of her “Krazy Vibe Video Freestyle Series” streaming exclusively on Audiomack.

The “KRAZY VIBE VIDEO FREESTYLE SERIES” is a 1-minute-long freestyle project the “African Rap Diva” embarked on some few months back. 

The freestyle video series comprises of 7 hot Hip Hop freestyles on 7 different hot instrumentations. Each freestyle was approximately a minute long.

These freestyles were exclusively released as visual projects on YouTube but demands from her fans have made it necessary for Dedebah to release the Audios of these amazing freestyles for the general public…

The visuals to these freestyles are all available on YouTube while fans and music lovers can stream the audio versions exclusively on AUDIOMACK

Tracklist:

  1. Female Rappers
  2. Get’ Em Right
  3. Sinners Prayer
  4. Bad Habbit
  5. Vals’ Day
  6. Wobedidem
  7. Devil In Me

