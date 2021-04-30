Top Stories

Another Kumerican Banger! Kimilist taps Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu for; Sika

It's his debut single for the year and it's a jam! Listen here!

Photo Credit: Mimlife Records

Titled “Sika” which is Twi for Money, Kimilist signed to Mimlife Records features Yaw Tog and Rebo Tribe’s Kwame Yesu.

This song adds up to the rappers impressive discography which had a boost last year with his song “Kyer3” featuring Medikal and Kwame Yesu.

If there’s anything as people we can never stop wanting, pushing for or loving, it is money. For one thing or the other money is involved in everything we do.

While others seem to get it easily, others have to go the extra mile for it. It is on this same money subject that  Ghanaian musician Kimilist signed to Mimlife Records draws inspiration for his first Single of the year.

Kimilist shares his experience of constantly  searching for money. Just like every other young person, money is the one thing that makes living easier and comfortable.

However, making money does not come easy  as one would think. The trio take turns to express their own experiences on the quest if securing the bag.

“You keep on working and working but you never seem to get enough. It gets harder when you have to loose sleep all because you want to get some greens to make life better for you and your family.” – Kimilist

The song is produced by Iyke Parker and mixed and mastered by Nixieofficivl. Stream Sika out on all platforms

