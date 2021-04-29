No one is trolling DJ Cuppy & Mayorkun on Twitter Nigeria – Tweep bemoans trolls against the Shay-MDK-Tpain issue

Following the trolls on social media due to American music icon, T-Pain’s video on celebrities he’s ignored in his DM including Ghana’s Wendy Shay & Medikal, a netizen has come to their defence.

Three Ghanaian entertainers are among tons of celebrities worldwide who were featured in the list of persons American rapper and songwriter, T-Pain had knowingly ignored on Instagram for over 2 years.



The rapper in a video on Twitter has apologized to persons who fell under the list. Interestingly Ghanaian rapper Medikal, Wendy Shay & actress Juliet Ibrahim were among the many who had reached out to their “fan” T-Pain.

Oh Ghana dierr smh

What is wrong if an Artiste dms an Artiste

How do you think collabos come up?

Didnt u guys see all these top American artiste there too ?

Do you know the dms we dey get from top international artiste?

Ghana wake up! pic.twitter.com/GNKrv2rQIF — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) April 29, 2021

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb,” read the caption of T-Pains Twitter post.



The three Ghanaian celebrities have since topped Twitter trends. Some persons have dragged them for sneaking into the “DM” of the American musician.

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021

One wrote: “Wendy Shay got aired so she felt T Pain and went to seek Medikal attention from Dr Juliet Ibrahim hmm.”



Another added: “If all these people are in T Pain’s dm then I can’t imagine that of @Drake eii; Wendy Shay in there doesn’t surprise me much.”

Intentionally change your trend location to Nigeria and check their trends. No one dey troll DJ Cuppy and Mayorkun for entering into T Pain’s DM. But Wendy Shay,Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim dey trend for doing same. Ghana Twitter de3 — EvAnS Ne-Yo 🇬🇭👑 (@Evans_NeYo) April 29, 2021

A third wrote: “Wendy Shay, Juliet Ibrahim, Medikal. So it turns out you weren’t aired after all. Please Go and shoot your shots again.”

However, a tweep with the handle @Evans_Neyo had a different angle to all this as he tweeted, “Intentionally change your trend location to Nigeria and check their trends.

No one dey troll DJ Cuppy and Mayorkun for entering into T Pain’s DM. But Wendy Shay, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim dey trend for doing same. Ghana Twitter de3″.

Man like Pain 👑 pic.twitter.com/soq4uvdEQe — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) April 29, 2021

His words seem to carry some substance as it shouldn’t have been a ‘disgraceful’ issue to be snubbed in a celebrities DM. After all, T-Pain has since apologized and promised to attend to each DM.

Why not focus on the fact that there could be an incoming collaboration with the ace American crooner and our very own Ghanaian superstars!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!