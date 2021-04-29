No one is trolling DJ Cuppy & Mayorkun on Twitter Nigeria – Tweep bemoans trolls against the Shay-MDK-Tpain issue
Following the trolls on social media due to American music icon, T-Pain’s video on celebrities he’s ignored in his DM including Ghana’s Wendy Shay & Medikal, a netizen has come to their defence.
However, a tweep with the handle @Evans_Neyo had a different angle to all this as he tweeted, “Intentionally change your trend location to Nigeria and check their trends.
No one dey troll DJ Cuppy and Mayorkun for entering into T Pain’s DM. But Wendy Shay, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim dey trend for doing same. Ghana Twitter de3″.
His words seem to carry some substance as it shouldn’t have been a ‘disgraceful’ issue to be snubbed in a celebrities DM. After all, T-Pain has since apologized and promised to attend to each DM.
Why not focus on the fact that there could be an incoming collaboration with the ace American crooner and our very own Ghanaian superstars!
