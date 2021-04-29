Agradaa hasn’t repented; No one just transforms from a fetish priest to an Evangelist – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Renowned gospel act, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has aired his view on Nana Agradaa’s sudden claims of conversion to Christianity.

It would be vividly recalled that Nana Agradaa revealed in a press conference that she has now accepted the Christian faith and willing to let go of all her idols as she begins her new life.

In the press conference, Nana Agradaa said that her arrest and trial in court are not surprising to her because she was warned of the consequences which she will be facing if she let go of her lesser gods.

The self-acclaimed priestess has now changed her name and taken up the evangelist title. She said that she will no longer be addressed as Nana Agradaa but rather Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korateng.

Most Ghanaians have come out to blast Nana Agradaa for her new strategy to escape the punishment that will be meted out to her by the court for duping people for years.

Some say that the former priestess is devising a strategy to garner the sympathy of Ghanaians and escape her jail term.

One of these people is “Zaphnath-Paaneah ” crooner, Nicholas Omane Acheampong. Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie, the gospel legend said;

“No one wakes up and transforms from a fetish priest to an evangelist. You need to go through an apprenticeship. You don’t just wake up to become a woman of God. I can say on authority that Agradaa has not repented. Who is her godfather?”

