Addi Self clocks 100k streams on Boomplay with debut album; Zongo to BBC

Jafaro Mohammed, aka Addi Self, strikes gold on Africa’s largest music streaming platform, Boomplay, following the release of his ‘Zongo to BBC’ debut album.

This is his first album as a solo artiste after parting ways with Shatta Wale’s SM Militants and it has already accrued over 100,000 streams on Boomplay!

Narrating the inspiration behind the title of the album, Addi Self stated, “I am the first Ghanaian Zongo Youth doing music to step foot in BBC.

That came with a lot of inspiration and boost for my music career so I decided to name my debut album ‘Zongo To BBC’ to highlight that record”.

Addi Self is a Ghanaian born Dancehall Singjay from Nima, a suburb of Ghana’s capital city, Accra. Be on the look out for his debut studio catalogue.

Buy/Stream the new album on Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Audiomack, and all other online stores here. Get it on Youtube here and subscribe to the channel.

