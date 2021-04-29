Top Stories

Addi Self clocks 100k streams on Boomplay with debut album; Zongo to BBC

He attained this feat just after 19 days of releasing his debut 15-track album!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Addi Self clocks 100k streams on Boomplay with debut album; Zongo to BBC
Addi Self clocks 100k streams on Boomplay with debut album; Zongo to BBC Photo Credit: Addi Self /Google Images

Jafaro Mohammed, aka Addi Self, strikes gold on Africa’s largest music streaming platform, Boomplay, following the release of his ‘Zongo to BBC’ debut album.

This is his first album as a solo artiste after parting ways with Shatta Wale’s SM Militants and it has already accrued over 100,000 streams on Boomplay!

Narrating the inspiration behind the title of the album, Addi Self stated, “I am the first Ghanaian Zongo Youth doing music to step foot in BBC.

That came with a lot of inspiration and boost for my music career so I decided to name my debut album ‘Zongo To BBC’ to highlight that record”.

Addi Self is a Ghanaian born Dancehall Singjay from Nima, a suburb of Ghana’s capital city, Accra. Be on the look out for his debut studio catalogue. 

Image

Buy/Stream the new album on Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Audiomack, and all other online stores here. Get it on Youtube here and subscribe to the channel.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
A car isn't a necessity, the ability to move is - Gasmilla on why he sold his Range Rover

A car isn’t a necessity, the ability to move is – Gasmilla on why he sold his Range Rover

5 days ago
I'm Me! Yaw Tog replies critics & announces incoming project

I’m Me! Yaw Tog replies critics & announces incoming project

5 days ago
Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy' gets Berla Mundi puzzled; Efia Odo comes to her rescue

Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’ gets Berla Mundi puzzled; Efia Odo comes to her rescue

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker