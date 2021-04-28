Songs by Wendy Shay & Agbeshie featured in Netflix movie; Shay to sue producers

Top Stories

The movie features some of Africa’s top movie stars like Kalybos, Bismarck The Joke, Ramsey Noah, and Willaims Uchemba.

The film follows a group of tech-savvy individuals as they attempt to balance intimate first experiences, first thoughts, and romantic possibilities.

Bismarck The Joke portrays a gatekeeper who has a visa to serve in South Africa. Kalybos, on the other hand, is a Ghanaian who has migrated to South Africa in search of work.

One of the movie’s scenes featured the two Ghanaians doing what they do best: entertaining with their comedic acting.

Kalybos was job-hunting and came to a halt in front of the house where Bismarck serves as a gateman. Bismarck approached Kalybos and demanded that he obtain a visa before serving in South Africa.

The film also features other top award-winning actors from around the continent, as well as a song titled Wrowroho by Ghanaian artiste Agbeshie.

Well, Wendy Shay came across the movie and realized that a scene in the movie had her song “All for you” featured.

In reaction to this, Wendy Shay asked the producers of the movie to do the needful by reaching out to either her or her management for using the song or they should be prepared to see her in court.

She wrote; So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix and my song, ‘All for you’ was featured without my consent or that of my management. Producers of the movie ‘Slay’, it is a crime to use someone’s intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or I will see y’all in court.

