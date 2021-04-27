Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

Top Stories

Kofi Owusu Peprah, one of the fast-rising acts from the new crop of gospel artistes and son of legendary Rev. George Owusu Mensah (Rops) has narrated how his ‘Big God’ hit single came to be after encountering Sonnie Badu

Interviewed on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he narrated to host, Dr. Cann how things kickstarted when he attended one of Sonnie Badu’s programmes.

According to him, the song ‘Big God’ was put together at Sonnie Badu’s programme within a timeframe of about ten minutes only.

“It’s a song I had already written and I wanted to record it as a slow song but when we met at his programme, it happened that we had to play a song like ‘Wonder God’ so I sat with my friends and we put everything together,” said the artiste.

Kofi Owusu Peprah released a remix of his father’s hit song ‘Matwen Ewurade Anim’ and he titled it ‘The Father’s Gift’ (M’atwen 2.0) . He is a gospel musician on his own and also works with Joe Mettle as a backing vocalist.

Management of fast-rising versatile gospel artiste, Kofi Owusu Peprah, are set to release another episode of their new project, ‘Songs Of Revelation’, a monthly worship session focused on leading worshippers into the throne room of Heaven.

Kofi Peprah’s manager, disclosed that: “Songs of Revelation is an hour-long live streamed worship session led by Kofi Owusu Peprah. The purpose is to bring Christians together to fellowship in an atmosphere of worship, prayer and edification.”

It is fashioned after Ephesians 5:19 which quotes: “speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord”.


Songs of Revelation is an online oriented program, where people will get the opportunity to connect from every location on either Facebook or YouTube live in worship with Kofi Owusu Peprah and other worship ministers.

Also during these sessions, brand new songs are released spontaneously to bless the body of Christ. It’s held on the last Friday of every month, and could also feature guest artistes.



So far, three episodes have been released on YouTube. The previous episode 3 featured the sensational award-winning gospel music act, Efe Grace. The next episode will feature the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ and ‘Oguama’ hitmaker , Luigi McLean.

