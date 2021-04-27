Alka’s ‘True Love’ will keep your head nodding

Afrobeats and afro-soul singer Alka has officially released his debut single for 2021 titled “True Love” following off from the release of his “Afro Vice City” EP in the year 2020.

Known as Ahmed Gariba in real life, this masterpiece was produced by Gigzbeatz. True Love is a slow jam that will keep your head nodding. The song expresses how he yearns for his lover anytime she’s away from him.

Having a great passion for music at a young age, his early influences were the old hip life artistes such as Fela Kuti, Reggie Rockstone, Akatakyie, Akyeame, and Samini to name a few.

Download, Stream or Listen to True Love here – https://distroplug.ffm.to/true-love

His most recent influences and inspirations are Stonebwoy, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, he says the works of these artists is a great motivator for him to do the music well.

Kindly follow or tag Kwame AK on all social media platforms @Alkamusiic

