Updates on Stonebwoy’s Nigeria media tour & activation!

A legion of Nigerians, including celebrities, have reigned priceless accolades on Stonebwoy for exhibiting maturity and professionalism during a conversation he had during an interview in Nigeria.



The Ghanaian reggae & dancehall artiste, who is currently embarking on his Africa media tour, was asked on Naija FM to enlighten listeners and Nigerians at large on the feud that brewed between Davido and Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy, during their vacation in Ghana.

Admiring Stonebwoy’s level of intelligence as a creative, award-winning Nigeria actor, Tonto Dikeh, praised the Ghanaian talent for showing diplomacy, and thus far, not denting both talents image.

According to her, she is taking a cue from Stonebwoy’s submission, that is, addressing highly sensitive issues without causing a harm to others.

“I have learnt a new thing, Talking about a sensitive topic without talking about it…. No INFORMATION WAS GIVEN BUT HE MADE US GLUE TO HIM, May God help me Mature Like this!!!! MAY I SPEAK BUT NOT TALK,” she commented.



Record producer, DEO, also wrote “Sharp Guy. No exclusive information from the long explanation.” Comedian Johnny Frosh added, “It is good for one to actually have sense like Stonebwoy.”

Stonebwoy is currently embarking on an intensive African media tour in Nigeria. He has been to over 10 traditional media houses, including Beat 99.9 FM, Trace TV, Hip TV, Hot FM, 98.3 FM, Naija FM 102.7, Legit.ng, thus far. He is expected to make a few stops in other cities with a significant amount of major media.

Moreover, giants of African music, Stonebwoy, Davido and Zlatan, have connected to create a new African sound and another promising presentation from the Afrobeats – Afrodancehall community.

Stonebwoy was captured in the studios of the two of Afrobeats biggest exports, Davido and Zlatan, spending quality time and exploring each other’s talent.

In a short video shared on their various socials, the three talents were also filmed jamming to already created sounds as they teased a new collaboration yet to hit the music market.

In 2020, Ghana’s Dancehall artist Stonebwoy and Davido paired up to create another song that got listeners up and dancing.

They joined forces for the first time to mix their familiar cocktail of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Reggae influences to craft an uptempo ode to casual flirtation.

The official video for the song, directed by Yaw Skyface, which became the first Ghanaian song to score a million streams in 4 day, shows the two artists coming together on a golf course, as they exchange some words.

