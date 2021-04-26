Nutty Rankin’s See Dem Coming exposes the wicked

Coming across with much versatility, young and talented Nutty Rankin comes again with a gyrating reggae song dubbed ”See Dem Coming”.

The song, which features Hans Bekz exposes the secret plots of the wicked. See Dem Coming assures fans of the never-ending protection and the need not to fear the enemy if they involve God in their dealings.

Born Isaac Quarshie, Nutty Rankin believes this song will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and putting Ghana on a deserved pedestal.

The song which is already enjoying massive AirPlays on the various radio and television stations across Africa was produced by KIBHANS, a talented young producer whose relentless efforts lead to the discovery of most of our budding talents in Ghanaian music circles.

Known for his creative abilities, Nutty Rankin is celebrated for churning out hit singles such as Shaa Wele which featured Ruff N Smooth, Tic-Tac and Obour, Suro Nipa amongst other popular ones.

The song is currently available on all the digital music portals for your streaming pleasures.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!