I’m Me! Yaw Tog replies critics & announces incoming project

Yaw Tog is still enjoying his new found fame as he’s posted a picture of a hospitable reception at Opoku Ware Senior High School and an incoming project.

Fast rising Ghanaian young rapper pulled up to his school, Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and he was well received by his colleague school mates.

Yaw Tog entered the music scene in 2020 after he dropped his hit song ‘Sore’ which came off the back of the then trending song ‘Akatafo’ by the Asakaa Boys.

He featured some members from the Asakaa Boys crew namely; O‘Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, and Jay Bahd. The song debut at number one on Apple Music soon after it was released.

He received a lot of airplay and attention which motivated UK’s top rapper Stormzy to come to Ghana to meet the young sensational rapper.

They both hit the studios together with Ghanaian top rapper Kwesi Arthur to produce the remix version of the song and its currently one of the hit songs in the country right now.

The music video of the remix version also received a lot of attention and views as it hit over one million views on micro blogging site and video streaming platform YouTube with a matter of three days

The music video was also met with a lot of criticisms after fans spotted the Asakaa Boys weren’t featured in it. Yaw Tog later came out to explain that the group had cut ties with him after he failed to sign a legal contract with their record label, Life Living Records.

In a new post on his various social media platforms, Yaw Tog seems to be on the campus of his school with so many students cheering and hailing him.

