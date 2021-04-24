A car isn’t a necessity, the ability to move is – Gasmilla on why he sold his Range Rover

Gasmilla has detailed his reason for selling his plush Range Rover for a small Uber car despite his status as a celebrity.

According to him, he had no other alternative than to sell his Range Rover because it was becoming a liability to him.

Speaking in an interview, Gasmilla said that the maintenance that comes along with the ownership of a Range Rover was too much for his to afford, thus, his reason for putting it on sale.

Gasmilla said that he noticed that his Range Rover car was becoming a liability to him after he realized the amount of money he was spending on the car in terms of maintenance, he had no other option than to put it on sale.

“Nothing happened. Do you know the difference between an asset and a liability? If you have a Range and no money coming through, it will f**k you up. You can follow fashion but know a vehicle that doesn’t put money in your pocket is a liability“, he said.

He also stated that he always liked to be driven by someone rather than driving himself and since he can’t be driven, he would prefer to have a mini car which can serve as Uber for him and get him anywhere he wants to go with driving himself.

Gasmilla also addressed the fact that some celebrities and even ordinary people are being hailed after they purchase a new car but after that, the maintenance and everything that comes along with owning of the car is up to you.

Car itself… my stepdad used to say it’s not a necessity but I think the ability to move is rather a necessity, not a particular car model. I like to be driven.

But, if I can’t have that and I can have a mini and it’s an Uber, that’s cool. We worry ourselves sometimes. We have to live our lives. The people praise you for only one day after getting a new car the rest is up to you, he added.

