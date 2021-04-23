Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’ gets Berla Mundi puzzled; Efia Odo comes to her rescue

As necessitated by Sarkodie’s trending new single, No Fugazy, media personality Berla Mundi has been schooled on the meaning of Fugazy by socialite Efia Odo.

One word that has been trending on Twitter since yesterday is ‘fugazi’ and Berla Mundi as confused as many Ghanaians are about the meaning of the word now understands the meaning thanks to Efia Odo.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his new hit song ‘No Fugazy’ off his new album ‘No Pressure’ and Ghanaians and music lovers can’t stop talking about it. As the song was trending on Twitter, most people were also asking for the meaning of the word ‘fugazy’.

The top media personality who didn’t understand the word and was ready to learn took to her Twitter page to ask for the meaning; “What does No Fugazy mean?“.

Her colleague Efia Odo took her time to explain the word to her saying it’s an old slang meaning of the word ‘fake’ and even cited an example saying ‘like the all the fugazi people in the industry’.

Fugazy is an old slang meaning fake. Someone can be fake or something can be fake. Like all the fugazi people in the industry

Furthermore, the award-winning rapper upon releasing visuals of his latest track less than 24 hours ago on his Mipromo Media managed Youtube Channel, is trending number one on YouTube.

This is the first song the rapper has released this year and this comes after his friend ‘begged’ him to drop something for them.

The accumulated views for the song so far are more than 150,000 and as the hours build up, we are sure it will be breaking some records.

According to him, the album is dubbed, ‘NO PRESSURE’ and it will be released on July 9. He revealed that the album has two producers – himself and KJ Spio.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!