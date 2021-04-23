Priscilla Otumfuo details how God saved her from death in new song

With years of experience in the industry as a gospel artist, singer Priscilla Otumfuo comes your way again with another breathtaking song titled; Metow Ndwom.

There are times when you feel like ending it all but one amazing thing about God is he uses such situations to glorify his name, and this is what Priscilla Otumfuo’s ”Metow Ndwom” perfectly captures in her song.

Metow Ndwom, a song produced by chief and video directed by SKYWEB VIDEOS, carries an uplifting and spirit pelting tune, with simple verses and a hook, easy for all music lovers to digest.

Priscilla Otumfuo who is known for her ability to consistently churn out spirit-filled songs, tells a thanksgiving story of how God saved her from disgrace and death. A reason she will always sing to adore and appreciate her maker.

Soothingly, the singer accentuated an unfamiliar style in the delivery of Metow Ndwom, a style most musicians can’t fathom in the Ghanaian music circles.

Get Metow Ndwom on Digital Stores: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/priscillaotumfuo/metow-ndwom

She will stand out as the only Ghanaian female artiste to have adopted the standardized international way of doing music and additionally change the inexorable way of doing music in Ghana with such a record.

The song is finally released and enjoying massive airplays on various radio stations and other online platforms with a quality music video, characterized by such splendid cinematography and panache to match.

