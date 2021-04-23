Top Stories

KobbySalm calls for the creation of an Urban Gospel category following VGMA nomination

He's been nominated in the Gospel Song of the Year category.

Following his nominations in the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Urban Gospel artiste KobbySalm has added his voice to the ongoing debate for the need for organizers of the to have a separate category for Urban Gospel artistes.

One category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) that has sparked controversy is the Gospel Song of the Year Category, which critics claim should not have artistes like Kobby Salm and Kofi Karikari in.

The critics claim the songs of these Urban Gospel artistes were not popular under the year under review.

Many were also surprised about the exclusion of Yaw Sarpong, who featured Sarkodie in his Ahobrase single which gained massive airplay across traditional media and on digital media space in 2020.

One other gospel artiste who couldn’t make it to the Gospel Artiste or Song Category is Patience Nyarko, who had a big bang with her Me Ye Nyame Dea single, which was released last year.

Amidst these controversies, Kobby Salm in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM suggested that moving forward, organizers can look into the issue of having a separate category for Urban Gospel.

