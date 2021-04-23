Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’

SarkNation’s first Lady, Tracy Sarkcess has visualized the exact lyric contained in one of the lines of her husband Sarkodie’s latest banger; No Fugazy.

The title of the song is ‘No Fugazy’ and it is the first song the rapper has released this year and this comes after his friend ‘begged’ him to drop something for them.

Tracy shared the video that captured her jamming to the song with the caption; “No Fugazy on a chill Friday, watch official video here”.

The video caught Sarkodie’s attention as he reacted saying; “Give dem”. Days ago, Sarkodie revealed he will be dropping a new album dubbed, ‘NO PRESSURE’ and it will be released on July 9.

He revealed that the album has two producers – himself and KJ Spio. He also used the opportunity to appreciate his fans and followers for the patience. Sharing a video of himself, he wrote;

“SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 … Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions . Thanks for your patience SarkNation #NoPressure”

