Top Stories

Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy'
Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy'

SarkNation’s first Lady, Tracy Sarkcess has visualized the exact lyric contained in one of the lines of her husband Sarkodie’s latest banger; No Fugazy.

The title of the song is ‘No Fugazy’ and it is the first song the rapper has released this year and this comes after his friend ‘begged’ him to drop something for them.

Tracy shared the video that captured her jamming to the song with the caption; “No Fugazy on a chill Friday, watch official video here”.

The video caught Sarkodie’s attention as he reacted saying; “Give dem”. Days ago, Sarkodie revealed he will be dropping a new album dubbed, ‘NO PRESSURE’ and it will be released on July 9.

He revealed that the album has two producers – himself and KJ Spio. He also used the opportunity to appreciate his fans and followers for the patience. Sharing a video of himself, he wrote;

“SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 … Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions . Thanks for your patience SarkNation  #NoPressure”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2021 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

14th March 2021
3 Music Awards partners Tunecore for ‘Most Streamed Song & Act Of The Year’

3 Music Awards partners Tunecore for ‘Most Streamed Song & Act Of The Year’

10th March 2021
Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7th March 2021
Alleged charges of your favorite artiste for a 10-minute performance!

Alleged charges of your favorite artiste for a 10-minute performance!

5th March 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker