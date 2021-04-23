Bless Me: Wakayna talks about the struggles of artists

Versatile artiste and music producer, Wakayna has officially released a brand new single with accompanying visuals dubbed ‘Bless Me’.

‘Bless Me’ is a song that literally talks about how upcoming artistes struggle through their journey before breaking through the industry.

In the song, he prayed to God asking the father to shower his blessing on him so he can breakthrough.

Song was produced by himself and video was shot and directed by Yao Menss. Wakayna is currently signed to Freedom Cry Records.

