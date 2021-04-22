We shall all witness the end of “Sika Gali” – Diana Asamoah elated over Nana Agradaa arrest

Renowned Female Gospel minstrel, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has reacted to the arrest of Self-acclaimed priestess and Fashionista, Patience Asiedua, well known as Nana Agradaa.

Upon hearing about the arrest of the celebrity priestess, the songstress made several comments under links of blogs that posted the story suggesting her joy at the peril of Nana Agradaa.

Taking to her Facebook, she wrote; We shall all witness the end of “Sika Gali”. Let me hear a big Amen!

Meanwhile, Madam Ursula Owusu has released a press statement regarding the arrest of Nana Agradaa and the closure of her TV stations.

Taking to her Facebook, she wrote; At about 2200hrs on 20/04/2021, a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises.

Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.

The influx of unregulated television stations on air have led to promotion of certain content which may affect public order, public morality and the rights and reputation of others. As such, efforts are underway to rid the system of this canker and reduce overcrowding on Ghana’s air waves.

