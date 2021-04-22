Naa Agyemang is back with ‘Fati’, a romantic story

Highlife great, Naa Agyemang, after a long absence from the music scene, has released a record that will drive his fans back to the dance floor.

The 3:45minutes danceable song will cement the fact that the Kwahu Bepo hit crooner is inclined on churning out hit records only.

His latest, ”Fati”, which features DatBeatGod, tells a condescending romantic story about Fati, a beautiful young Muslim girl who mesmerizes him with her beauty and sumptuous delicacies.

The duo on the song left no stone unturned as their soothing voices synchronized with an easy to grasp verse and an attention-calling hook to match.

Naa Agyemang is one of the few Highlife gems who held the mantle for the genre in the early 2000s.

He’s churned out hit singles like Kwahu Bepo, Alomo Ketewa, Mr. Ode, Auntie Araba, Kwame Ahe, Traffic, Go Go Sugarcane amongst others.

The DatBeatGod produced track which is currently enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations is accompanied by a quality music video with a panache direction from award-winning video director, Mista Morgan.

Fati aims at uniting and creating a romantic ambiance between lovers especially during this holy month of Ramadan and the Sallah festivities as it communicates and professes a genuine love story.

In a holy month of love and purity, don’t be a sucker for love. Get a copy of the track and see the impact it will have in your love life.

