Rainbow: Okey releases new 5-track EP

New urban pop artist Okef has officially released a 5-track EP titled “Rainbow“, a commodity of musical genres from Reggae to Afro through to Zouk.

With this multicolored EP, the artist confirms his ability to adapt to different styles of music through a tracklist of 5 equally colorful titles one after the other.

In this first title, the artist addresses a beautiful prayer to God. The one made by all the artists who always wish to have a good inspiration, a good production house, good managerial staff, and success.

In Yawa, the artist gets tired of his soul mate who does what she wants. Which follows an inevitable breakup.

In a reggae tune, “This love” is a love story between two lovers. This immeasurable love triumphs of course over any obstacle.

To be born and to die is the destiny of every man on earth, so enjoying life to the fullest as long as we can is the best thing to do whenever our breath of life is renewed.

Starting from scratch at Hero Today, Thanksgiving is the artist’s gratitude to God and his blessings for enabling him to achieve his primary goals.

