Moving to Accra won’t make you a hit; I’m building my fanbase in Koforidua – Koo Ntakra

Young Ghanaian musician, Isaac Akuffo who is widely known in showbiz as Koo Ntakra has stated that having a fan base as a musician is very key to your success.

According to him, he has identified that it is very necessary to have a fan base, hence his decision to build a fan base at his base, Koforidua.

He made this known when he spoke in a recent phone interview on Hitz FM on Tuesday morning. He also used the opportunity to share his thoughts about the popular notion that anyone, especially musicians who want to be successful must move to Accra.

In his submission, he said;

“In order to blow, you do not necessarily have to move to Accra. You just have to get the right plugs.

Building a fan base is very necessary — I am trying to build a fan base in Koforidua.”

Months ago, Koo Ntakra accused popular artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson who is widely known as Bulldog for squandering his money after he won MTN Hitmaker season two.

According to him, Bulldog was given a contract to manage him to become a big artiste but he failed to fulfill his part of the deal.

He made this known in an interview on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show where he stated that he was given a total amount of GHC 100,000 after he was adjudged the winner of the reality show.

He stated that he was given 20 percent of the total amount of the money which is GHC 20,000 to use for costumes and pay off his debt.

He added that the remaining GHC 80,000 of the money was given to Bulldog by the organizers to help manage him for a year.

