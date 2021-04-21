Kelvyn Boy to drop Visa Tune Remix featuring 2 A-list acts this Friday!

Ghana’s shining ‘Black Star’, Kelvyn Boy has recruited Joey B and Kwesi Arthur on his Visa Tune remix which is set to drop on the 23rd of April.

In November last year, Kelvyn Boy released his song, Visa Tune, off his Black Star album. The song did very well as it gained massive streams on various music platforms.

In a tweet, he revealed that the remix version of the song will be released on the 23rd of April, 2O21.

The Afrobeats badman has entertained Ghanaians even after he parted ways with his former record label, Burniton Music Group owned by Stonebwoy.

He has been able to maintain his relevancy single-handedly and continues to make waves on both the local and international markets.

