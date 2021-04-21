God is Good always! – Reggie Rockstone elated over Akuapem Poloo’s Bail

Following the breaking news of Akuapem Poloo’s GHS 80,000 bail grant, Grandpapa of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone has take to his Instagram page to express joy over the turn of events.

The bail was granted by the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court, awaiting the outcome of her lawyer’s appeal against her 90-day jail term.

Recall on 14 April, the actress was remanded into custody and undergo a pregnancy while she awaits her final sentence which happened on 16 April.

Her conviction comes after she posted a naked photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on the 30th of June, 2020. She was criticized by Ghanaians and some of her colleagues in the industry for posing naked in front of her son.

The situation took an unexpected turn after she was charged with the publication of obscene materials, domestic violence by undermining the integrity of her son and detracting his dignity.

She was jailed 90 days by the high court presided over by Her Honor, Christiana Cann after she pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against her.

Today, the actress was granted bail in the sum of GHc80, 000 with two sureties. In addition to the bail, she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and is to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

In reaction to this, Hiplife Legend, Reggie Rockstone has taken to Instagram to jubilate over the bail granted the actress in court today.

He wrote; GOD IS GOOD ALWAYS! THANKING ALL YOU GOOD FOLX! CAN I GET AN AMEN A LOUD AFRICAN AMEN!!! @iamtyetye @kegoka ( y’all the realest cats out here and I want you to know this kings ) @dkbghana YO ROCKZWAAKYE KUM TWO EGGS DEY WAIT U KING! PRECIATE YOU!!!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!