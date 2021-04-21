Believe! King Promise unofficially announces incoming album title via tattoo on arms

Top Stories

King Promise unofficially announces incoming album title via tattoo on arms

He says it's the best album he ever wrote! Anticipate!

To the surprise of all, Legacy Life Entertainment signee, Gregory Bortey Newman, known in real life as King Promise has taken social media to flaunt his new tattoo on his arm which has been met with mixed reactions.

Well, the singer has been known to be one of the coolest and less controversial personalities in the entertainment industry. He barely involves himself in social media clout.

Aside from that, he is also identified as one of the best singers in the country. From his first song “Thank God” which features Fuse ODG to his all your favorite hits afterward, King Promise has managed to win the hearts of many with his tremendous voice.

In a fresh video making rounds on social media, the singer was seen flaunting his fresh don tattoo with “BELIEVE” boldly written on his arm.

Well, this came as a surprise to many due to the level the singer has portrayed himself as one of the most decent personalities in the industry.

After the video went viral, some of his fans took to the comment section of the post to express how they feel about the tattoo.

Some express their love for the freshly done tatto while others also express their displeasure in the singer’s decision to tattoo his skin. Others also believe that the singer is rebranding himself and as such should be allowed to do so without any backlash from people.

See some of the comments below:

