Producer PAQ enlists Shatta Wale as Executive Producer for incoming 'Obsession' EP

Producer PAQ enlists Shatta Wale as Executive Producer for incoming 'Obsession' EP
Producer PAQ enlists Shatta Wale as Executive Producer for incoming 'Obsession' EP Photo Credit: PAQ /Google Images

Ghanaian producer and song writer, Stanley Dartey known in the showbiz circles as PAQ is set to release his Obsession EP following “Rainfall and sunshine” single off the EP.

The multiple Hitmaker released the song on his birthday. The Obsession Tape, dropping on 23rd April, comes after his highly successful projects; The Afrobeat Tape and Boundless EP.

“Rainfall and sunshine is a song that talks about my life and my music journey. I was inspired to write this song based on my truth and experiences with life,”


It comprises of my failures, success, disappointments, and my resilience to always strive for more and most importantly how far God has brought me.

Above all, I’ve learned a big lesson throughout this journey. I’ve been taught to appreciate the little things in life and that in God’s own time everything will fall in place.”

Paq is known for producing hit songs for award-winning Ghanaian act Shatta Wale who is the executive producer for the incoming Obsession Tape.

