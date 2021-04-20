Kumerica to the World! Asakaa Boys invade Europe in July & August

It’s Kumerica to the world! The Asakaa Boys; Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Reggie, Kawabanga, City Boy, Bra Benk, Sean Lifer, Kwaku DMC, among others are set for the Asakaa Europe Tour.

The Kumasi based music group took the whole country and the world by storm when they first dropped their hit single ‘Akatafoo’ which went viral on the internet with many celebrities in Hollywood reacting to the song.

They later proved to the world and the Ghanaian music industry that they are here to stay when they teamed up with young rapper Yaw Tog on the hit song ‘Sore’ which also received a lot of views and attention.

They cemented their p;lace in the Ghanaian music industry after they released another hit song titled ‘Condemn’ which has over 2.5 million views on micro bogging site and music video streaming platform YouTube.

They group was met with criticism after fans realized they were not featured in the making of the ‘Sore’ remix which features UK rapper Stormzy and Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur. But it was later revealed that the management of the group decided not to work with Yaw Tog again after he refused to sign a ‘contract’ with the group.

The group is made of young and vibrant Kumasi rappers like Reggie, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Bra Benk, Sean Lifer, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga etc and they are all signed to the Life Living Record Label.

The group which is behind some hits like ‘Condemn’, ‘Agyeiwaa’, ‘Ma Drip’, ‘Abonten’ ‘Buokrom’ etc has announced they will be embarking on a tour in Europe between the month of July and August.

The management is yet to announce some details of the tour including the cities the group will be performing.

