Yengyi Yeni! Jam to this certified multi lingual banger from Ama Slay & Fameye!

2 hours ago

Although quite a newbie in the game, Ama Slay has evidently come to slay in the music game as seen in her newest Fameye-assisted audiovisual; Yengi Yeni.

She’s proved her mettle with previous releases and she’s set to further blow up the minds of fans and music lovers with this joint off her debut EP; I Am Ama

Spanning over 18 minutes of musical goodness, the 6-track EP is set to introduce her talent to a wider range of key industry players right down to the lay man on the streets.

Judging from the quality of songs and entire production, it’s tipped to be just the ultimate launchpad to sustained stardom.

Get in the mood of dope tunes right from; Father, I Guess, Intentions, My Heart, Ohh Nana to the potential monster hit single featuring Fameye – Yengi Yeni.

Production credits on this work of art goes to the renowned producers, Peewezel and Laxio Beatz.

It’s a masterpiece detailing every facet of the fabulous life of Ama Slay as she dabbles in a multi lingual lyrical approach on the certified banger; Yengyi Yeni featuring Fameye.

