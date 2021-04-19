Sarkodie’s new album will be out in June!

Top Stories

After having an engaging conversation with his SarkNation fanbase on Twitter over the weekend, rapper Sarkodie has announced the release of a new album this year.

Titled No Pressure, the album with be his 8th body of work in his well documented career after the release of the Black Love album in 2019.

Sarkodie (and Sarkcess music) will be releasing the forth coming album in collaboration with streaming company Ceek; whom he partnered previously for his 2020 Black Love virtual concert.

No Pressure will be made available for streaming and downloads on all major music stores beginning 9th June 2021.

