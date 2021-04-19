D-Black launches a GHS 5k YouTube giveaway ahead of ‘Loyalty Vol 1’ release

Ghana’s official enjoyment minister, DBlack has announced a challenge geared towards getting his new YouTube channel subscription up with a a GHS 5k award.

Anytime, between now and 30th April, any

10 people who would actively participate could each win the cash prize provided they follow the steps below:

Step 1

Subscribe to the YouTube channel now by clicking here.

Step 2

Screen shot your subscription, tweet (Twitter icon), post/put on your story (Instagram) with the hashtag #DBlackYoutubeGiveway #LoyaltyTheAlbum and tag @DBlackgh

The 10 lucky winners will be announced on 31st April!

This comes as a prelude to the launch of his incoming album on May 14th dubbed; Loyalty Vol 1, featuring Gyakie, Stonebwoy, S3fa, Quamina MP, OT Genasis, Camidoh, Dead Peepol, Ice Prince, Darkovibes, Kofi Jamar, Efya, among several others.

