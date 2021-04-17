Mark Asari, The Voice UK 2018-star rolls in yet another smashing song to further embellish his recent streak of divine tunes which have been met with much success.

Mark Asari returns with brand new dance floor filler ‘Take It’ right in time for summer 21.

Produced by Ritzy Beat, the Afro-Gospel single features South East London’s very own, R-Scar atop its upbeat instrumental, with both artists delivering a vibrant summertime smash, potent enough to have listeners shake their bad habits off.

Mark Asari teams up with R-Scar for summer jam ‘Take It’

‘Take It’ has Mark and R-Scar entreat God to cleanse us of the many traits that are displeasing to Him, in hopes of drawing closer to His holiness:

‘’Take it away, if it doesn’t give you glory/Only bringing us apart, if it ain’t like you just take it away’’, Mark sings, before R-Scar wraps things up with a booming verse pre-hook.

Mark Asari’s enchanting new song ‘Take It’ is available now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://snd.click/xotswszh

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!