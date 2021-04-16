Empress Gifty launches GHS 1k ‘Odi Yompo’ Challenge following her new Onua TV show contract signing

Noko Digital Movement head honcho, Empress Gifty has launched a GHS 1000 ‘Odi Yompo’ challenge following her new TV Show contract with Onua TV.

The Odi Yompo Challenge seeks to award church choirs who will video themselves ministering the latest single from the camp of Empress Gifty.

Just send a video of your choir ministering ODIYOMPO in church to Empress Gifty social media handles with the hash tags #OdiYompo #OdiYompoChallenge and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of 1000Gh cedis.

Furthermore, the multiple award-winning gospel singer, is set to start her own TV Show on Onua TV dubbed, Abena Wo Ha a subsidiary of Media General.

Speaking on the station’s “Onua Maakye” Show during the signing together with her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye on Thursday, July 16, the singer assured her fans and the general public about the uniqueness of her show.

According to her, the show is going to be a cooking show dubbed ‘Abena Wo Ha’ where all guests will be strictly men.

This means that only men will appear on the show as guests; including renowned pastors, politicians, musicians, actors and other prominent figures in society.

Empress in her submission also thanked her husband and Media General for the opportunity given to her and made it clear that, the show will be aired officially on 1st August, 2020.

