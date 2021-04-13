Top Stories

Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient

His 'Lions Over Frogs' T-shirts are fast selling on his website for $100 only!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient
Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient

He is selling a T-Shirt with the inscription, ‘LIONS OVER FROGS’, announced via a recent social media post on Facebook in order to raise funds for a multiple sclerosis patient.

The post he made to announced the sale of the T-Shirt reads;

“If you love me, then please help me save my friend… Please head to my website www.SonnieBadu.com and order your t-shirt .. The price is $100 USD. And all proceeds will go to my friend and his family. I am only printing 100 limited edition t-shirts. I trust you you will help me do this.

The founder and head Pastor of RockHill Church based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA now holds certificates in Doctorate in Divinity, a Bachelors in Ministry, a Masters in Christian Leadership, a Doctorate of Fine Arts in Musicology and a PhD in Theology.

He was recently also made a Professor and The Dean of the Faculty of Music at Trinity International University of Ambassadors located in Georgia, USA.

These academic achievements by the ‘Baba’ hitmaker within a very short time have generated a lot of ‘heat’ and attention among social media users who stand to question the authenticity of the certificates.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Adina & KiDi lead VGMA 2021 nominations

Adina & KiDi lead VGMA 2021 with the most nominations

6 days ago
For 14yrs Nsroma battled; now there's a 'Reason' to thank God with MOGmusic!

For 14yrs Nsroma battled; now there’s a ‘Reason’ to thank God with MOGmusic!

6 days ago
Kwame Frimpong appointed member of Africa HipHop Awards 2021

Kwame Frimpong appointed member of Africa HipHop Awards 2021

6 days ago
Possigee Mixclass partners South Africa's Sheer Publishing for 3-day intensive course

Possigee Mixclass partners South Africa’s Sheer Publishing for 3-day intensive course

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker