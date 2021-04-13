Sonnie Badu harnesses media spotlight to raise funds for multiple sclerosis patient

Iconic Gospel crooner, Sonnie Badu, who has been in the news lately for claiming that he bagged four doctorate degrees in just four months has harnessed the attention towards a charitable venture.

He is selling a T-Shirt with the inscription, ‘LIONS OVER FROGS’, announced via a recent social media post on Facebook in order to raise funds for a multiple sclerosis patient.

The post he made to announced the sale of the T-Shirt reads;

“If you love me, then please help me save my friend… Please head to my website www.SonnieBadu.com and order your t-shirt .. The price is $100 USD. And all proceeds will go to my friend and his family. I am only printing 100 limited edition t-shirts. I trust you you will help me do this.

The founder and head Pastor of RockHill Church based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA now holds certificates in Doctorate in Divinity, a Bachelors in Ministry, a Masters in Christian Leadership, a Doctorate of Fine Arts in Musicology and a PhD in Theology.

He was recently also made a Professor and The Dean of the Faculty of Music at Trinity International University of Ambassadors located in Georgia, USA.

These academic achievements by the ‘Baba’ hitmaker within a very short time have generated a lot of ‘heat’ and attention among social media users who stand to question the authenticity of the certificates.

