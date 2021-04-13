Richardine Bartee named head of PR for D-Black’s next album

Last week, Ghanaian recording artist D-Black met Recording Academy member/GRUNGECAKE CEO Richardine Bartee for the first time in New York City’s Financial District.

During the meeting, the Accra-native star musician talked to the New York City entrepreneur about his forthcoming album ‘Loyalty’, the different musical styles in Ghana, and more.

After a successful dinner, he played the unreleased album for her. The next day, D-Black took to his Instagram to share that Richardine will become the “head of PR” for his next album.

She will be the point of contact for all of his US-based affairs and will represent him in the US territory. The album comes out on Friday, May 14.



For all Richardine Bartee press inquiries, please contact Eddie Pyram at GRUNGECAKE – assistant@grungecake.com. Richardine Bartee is available for interviews, appearances, and creative collaborations.

